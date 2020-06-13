New Mexico delegates, officials press for plugging oil wells

State labor officials estimate about 4,100 oilfield workers had filed for unemployment as of May 5, as companies cut operations and left the state.

While the industry is starting to rebound, Torres Small said there’s still a long way to go and that the proposed federal rule making could provide regulatory certainty for operators and reduce the administrative obstacles to ceasing operations of oil and gas wells.

“With BLM (Bureau of Land Management) leases, there’s a lot of red tape. It was unclear if they could temporarily shut in a well or stop production,” Torres Small said. “We already have a supply glut. This will give them that clarity.”

The move would mirror an effort by the New Mexico State Land Office to allow for shut-ins on state land. State officials have said shut-in wells would still be inspected for leaks and excessive emissions.

Relief that supports the temporary plugging of wells has the backing of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association.

“We know producers are actively looking at their portfolios and determining what is economic and what is not,” said Robert McEntyre, the group’s spokesman. “The coronavirus pandemic has clearly had an impact on demand not just in New Mexico, but around the world. That means the market will continue to reflect that decrease in demand and the abundance of oil and gas.”

Officials with the state Oil Conservation Division support the idea of creating a new federal fund to give oil and gas workers jobs plugging abandoned or orphaned oil and natural gas wells. There are more than 700 such wells in New Mexico, and the estimated cost to plug all of them is around $24 million.

Adrienne Sandoval, director of the Oil Conservation Division, said federal money to expand the state well plugging program could support 100 jobs, with additional jobs for complete site remediation.

“The work could start tomorrow,” she said during a recent hearing of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee.

When wells are no longer productive, operators fill the wells with cement, dirt and plugs to prevent contamination of soil, water and air. If a company goes bankrupt, the state steps in.

New Mexico uses contractors to plug about 50 wells a year. The program is funded by about $2 million in financial assurance from operators, $1 million each year from the federal Bureau of Land Management, and a reclamation fund fueled by taxes on operators.

The state’s share may be in jeopardy during the pandemic as operators limit oil production. Sandoval said active rigs have dropped from 113 in January to 66 in May.

“Operators face tough economic decisions,” she said. “With limited capital and the possibility of bankruptcy, the oil and gas operators may not be able to plug wells and reclaim (sites).”