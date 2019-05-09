New Mexico demands closure of Air Force lake | KOB 4
New Mexico demands closure of Air Force lake

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons take off the runway at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 13. Two F-16 Fighting Falcons take off the runway at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 13. |  Photo: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson

The Associated Press
May 09, 2019 10:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The state attorney general's office is demanding the U.S. Air Force close a publicly accessible lake in eastern New Mexico over contamination concerns.

In a letter obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, Attorney General Hector Balderas says recent sampling shows the concentration of hazardous chemicals at Lake Holloman are dozens of times higher than federal health advisory levels.

The state already is preparing to sue the Air Force over groundwater contamination at two bases, arguing that the federal government has a responsibility to clean up plumes of toxic chemicals left behind by past military firefighting activities.

Similar contamination has been found at military sites across the nation, and growing evidence that exposure can be dangerous has prompted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to consider setting maximum levels for the chemicals in drinking water nationwide.

Created: May 09, 2019 10:46 AM

