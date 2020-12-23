New Mexico Democrats support Pres. Trump's call for larger stimulus checks

Top democrats, including members of New Mexico’s delegation, say they support bigger checks.

Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Lujan tweeted: "Democrats have been pushing for bigger stimulus checks since May. Now that the president has finally said that he agrees, it's time for the @SenateGOP to get on board..."

Sen. Martin Heinrich‘s Officer issued the following statement:

“Senator Heinrich supports increased direct payments to New Mexicans. It's been Republicans who have stood in the way. However, the COVID relief package passed by Congress this week provides critical extensions for unemployment insurance, rental assistance, and support for Tribes and small businesses. In order to avoid these fast-approaching deadlines, President Trump needs to sign this bipartisan relief package into law immediately."

Congresswoman Deb Haaland issued the following statement:

“I’m ready to vote to bring more relief to New Mexico families. I know what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet and the torture folks feel when deciding which bills to pay and how they’re going to put food on the table. We’ve been fighting for this for months, and finally, the President came around after he blocked negotiations since summer.”

