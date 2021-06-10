New Mexico Department of Health investigates two suspected wound botulism cases

SANTA FE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) asked clinicians and the public to report signs and/or symptoms of wound botulism, a rare but serious paralytic illness.

The NMDOH investigated two more suspected cases. One case involved a 26-year-old Rio Arriba County woman, and the other was a 40-year-old man from Bernalillo County. They are the third and fourth case in 2021 so far.