New Mexico doctor addresses questions, concerns about COVI-19 vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine does come with some side effects.

"We're hearing out of the UK, out of the United Kingdom, that folks who have a history of really strong reactions to vaccines can also have a very strong reaction to this vaccine," Epstein said. "This is not unexpected. These kind of reactions happen for any vaccine, so it's not out of the ordinary."

Epstein says even though the vaccine was developed quickly, it had to pass the same standards as other vaccines.

"So I think if folks are concerned about that, they can rest comfortably that things should be in place," Epstein said. "The only thing we haven't had is the benefit of years and years of experience with this vaccine because we need to bring it on so quickly."

More than 100,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Mexico. Epstein said the state still appears to want those people to get vaccinated.

"What the state is planning to do, as of today, is recommending that those folks do get vaccinated with one small change-- if you've had the virus, and the infection, within the last 90 days, they're recommending you wait 90 days and then you can go ahead with the vaccine," Epstein said.

Epstein said some studies suggest people will not have to be vaccinated every year for COVID-19.

He also said the results or benefits of the vaccine should be quick, but he stresses that it will be dependent on how many vaccines New Mexico receives.