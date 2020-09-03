New Mexico doctors hope to raise awareness about colon cancer after actor's death

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M- Doctors are hoping the tragic death of actor Chadwick Boseman will result in more people getting screen for colon cancer.
Boseman was 43 years old when he died from the disease.
State health officials say 800 New Mexicans are diagnosed with colon cancer every year, and 300 of them die.
"It's a big issue across New Mexico and across the United States, it's the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the third most caused cancer death as well," said Dr. Jessica Belmonte of UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Belmonte colon cancer isn't just a disease that impact older people. She said more younger people are being diagnosed with the disease.
"Since the 1980s, there has actually been a decrease in the rates of colon cancer in the U.S., but recently there's been an uptrend in colorectal cancer diagnoses in young people below the age of 55," she said.
The American Cancer Society recommends routine screenings begin at age 45.
