New Mexico doctors seeing positive trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Kai Porter
Updated: March 08, 2021 05:10 PM
Created: March 08, 2021 02:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The leaders of New Mexico's largest hospitals gave encouraging news Monday about COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"We currently have approximately 41 patients with COVID in our hospitals statewide," said Dr. Denise Gonzalez, healthcare services medical director at Presbyterian. "This is the lowest number of hospitalizations since October of 2020."

It's not just Presbyterian that is seeing a drop in hospitalizations. There are a total of 136 COVID-19 patients in all hospitals in New Mexico.

Doctors said the vaccine is helping slow the spread of the virus.

"This is something that we can do to help prevent the spread and help our state get back on track," said Dr. Vesta Sandoval, chief medical officer for Lovelace. 

The Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated.

They can gather in groups with other vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Despite the guidelines being for fully vaccinated people, there is a concern that unvaccinated people will let up on public health measures, including mask wearing and social distancing.

"Those may be the recommended guidelines, but you have to remember all of the caveats and all of the things that have to be satisfied before you do that,” Dr. Gonzales warned.


