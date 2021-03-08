New Mexico doctors seeing positive trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations

"This is something that we can do to help prevent the spread and help our state get back on track," said Dr. Vesta Sandoval, chief medical officer for Lovelace.

The Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated.

They can gather in groups with other vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Despite the guidelines being for fully vaccinated people, there is a concern that unvaccinated people will let up on public health measures, including mask wearing and social distancing.

"Those may be the recommended guidelines, but you have to remember all of the caveats and all of the things that have to be satisfied before you do that,” Dr. Gonzales warned.