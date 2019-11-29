New Mexico drivers forced to deal with wind, snow and rain | KOB 4
New Mexico drivers forced to deal with wind, snow and rain

Joy Wang
Updated: November 29, 2019 06:36 PM
Created: November 29, 2019 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Road crews put in long hours to help clear snow.

“It’s for the traveling public, you know? They have a destination they need to be to,” said Johnny Martinez, who works for the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Following the snowiest Thanksgiving in Albuquerque’s history, warmer temperatures help crews make sure the roads were safe.

Drivers mostly dealt with slush and wet roads on Friday.

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for drivers. Wind caused some problems.

It knocked out power in pockets across the metro area Friday.

PNM worked to restore everything throughout the day.

Officials encourage everyone to stay away from downed poled and wires. They also cautioned people to assume the equipment is energized.


