New Mexico education policy director resigns over remarks

Cedar Attanasio (AP)
Created: September 02, 2021 11:17 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A top education adviser serving the New Mexico Legislature resigned on Wednesday over insensitive remarks she made about Native American students in 2019.
Legislative Education Study Committee director Rachel Gudgel apologized for the remarks and complied with disciplinary measures over the past year, including a temporary suspension and professional coaching. However, Native American lawmakers and advocacy groups continued to raise concerns.
Gudgel's deputy was appointed by the committee to lead education policy research efforts for next year’s legislative session.
