New Mexico education secretary describes progress on reforms | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico education secretary describes progress on reforms

New Mexico education secretary describes progress on reforms

The Associated Press
May 08, 2019 08:27 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Public Education Department says a program that adds five weeks to the elementary school year will expand to include at least 23,600 children this summer, far shy of goals outlined by state legislators.

Advertisement

Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo gave state legislators a progress report Thursday on ambitious attempts to improve public school performance.

The Legislature and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have approved $500 million in new annual spending on public schools as a state district court threatens to intervene on behalf of frustrated parents and school districts. Architects of the reforms wanted 90,000 students in the extended elementary school year.

Trujillo said school districts had just six weeks to apply for the so-called K-5 Plus program. She expects the program will reach 70,000 students next year.
 

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 08, 2019 08:27 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot
Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot
Frustration grows as violence in Albuquerque continues
Frustration grows as violence in Albuquerque continues
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Advertisement




New Mexico education secretary describes progress on reforms
New Mexico education secretary describes progress on reforms
Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot
Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot
Albuquerque may be in for bad mosquito season
Albuquerque may be in for bad mosquito season
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
Man raises stink about raw sewage in Belen
Man raises stink about raw sewage in Belen