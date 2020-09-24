New Mexico expands child care access assistance

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 24, 2020 03:27 PM
Created: September 24, 2020 03:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The State of New Mexico is expanding access to child care.
People who are searching for a job, teleworking, studying online or enrolled in a graduate or post-graduate degree program now qualify for child care assistance through the state.
Depending on a person's income, they will pay a small co-pay or the state will pay the cost of child care directly to the provider.
People can enroll for child care assistance through the state at nmececd.org and clicking on "Am I Eligible?" People can also call 800-691-9067 for assistance.
