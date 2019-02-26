New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is seeking a sweeping expansion of its ongoing lawsuit over the opioid crisis by targeting pharmacies and other companies that are part of the supply chain for the prescription medications.
State Attorney General Hector Balderas said Tuesday that Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and others have been profiting from the sale of opioids and should be reinvesting part of those profits into community treatment centers, education campaigns and law enforcement intervention programs.
The state filed its initial claim in state district court in 2017 against five of the nation's major opioid manufacturers and three wholesale distributors.
Three more manufacturers were added to the lawsuit later that year. The motion seeking to expand the list of defendants was filed Tuesday. The judge is expected to rule soon on the state's request.
