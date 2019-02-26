New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis

New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis

The Associated Press
February 26, 2019 12:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is seeking a sweeping expansion of its ongoing lawsuit over the opioid crisis by targeting pharmacies and other companies that are part of the supply chain for the prescription medications.

Advertisement

State Attorney General Hector Balderas said Tuesday that Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and others have been profiting from the sale of opioids and should be reinvesting part of those profits into community treatment centers, education campaigns and law enforcement intervention programs.

The state filed its initial claim in state district court in 2017 against five of the nation's major opioid manufacturers and three wholesale distributors.

Three more manufacturers were added to the lawsuit later that year. The motion seeking to expand the list of defendants was filed Tuesday. The judge is expected to rule soon on the state's request.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 26, 2019 12:47 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain
Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain
Albuquerque road rage suspect arrested
Felix Villanueva
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
Chevel Shepherd talks about what's next after The Voice
Chevel Shepherd talks about what's next after The Voice
Mother of missing teens wants to change runaway laws
Mother of missing teens wants to change runaway laws
Advertisement




Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain
Albuquerque emergency crews rescue man stuck in storm drain
Albuquerque road rage suspect arrested
Felix Villanueva
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
Pedestrian killed in early morning crash
New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis
New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis
Mother of missing teens wants to change runaway laws
Mother of missing teens wants to change runaway laws