New Mexico faces moth invasion

ALBUQUERQUE N.M.— Anyone who has been spending time outside or driving around late at night has probably noticed an uptick in moths around the state.

"Every year you know in the colder months they move south or hibernate as caterpillars and then in the warmer months they complete their life cycle or migrate up and get a mix of both. This just happens to be a very abundant species that, especially when conditions are right, the numbers boom," said Jason Schaller, curator of entomology at the BioPark.