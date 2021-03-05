New Mexico facing 'exceptional drought'

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than half of New Mexico is in exceptional drought, the highest category given.
The Valentine's Day weekend winter storm made a very minor dent in the state's drought conditions.
"It did produce a lot of snowfall statewide, but still was just a drop in the drought bucket," said Sharon Sullivan, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Spring is also not looking like a good month to improve the drought situation.
Temperatures are predicted to be above normal, and precipitation is expected to be below normal.
"We're in that waning La Nina right now and overall still looking like warmer drier heading into spring and maybe into early summer months," Sullivan said.
