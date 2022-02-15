New Mexico families honor victims of gun violence at national memorial

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico mothers are coming together to honor their loved ones at the Gun Violence Memorial Project in Washington, D.C.
Each house is made with 700 glass bricks, representing the average number of people killed due to gun violence every week in the United States. Each glass brick contains objects symbolizing a victim.
4 Investigator Chris Ramirez traveled with a New Mexico family to D.C. to visit the memorial.
