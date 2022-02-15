New Mexico families honor victims of gun violence at national memorial | KOB 4
New Mexico families honor victims of gun violence at national memorial

Chris Ramirez
Updated: February 15, 2022 09:56 PM
Created: February 15, 2022 07:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico mothers are coming together to honor their loved ones at the Gun Violence Memorial Project in Washington, D.C.

Each house is made with 700 glass bricks, representing the average number of people killed due to gun violence every week in the United States. Each glass brick contains objects symbolizing a victim.

4 Investigator Chris Ramirez traveled with a New Mexico family to D.C. to visit the memorial.

Click on the video above for the full story.


Winter weather returns to New Mexico Wednesday through Thursday
Neighbors frustrated after ATV rips through Albuquerque park
New Mexico reports 27 new deaths, 710 additional COVID-19 cases
NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff's office shooting in Edgewood
New proposal could repeal Albuquerque's plastic bag ban
