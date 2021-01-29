New Mexico family enjoys weekly virtual happy hour during pandemic

Every Friday since March, Mrs. Jones, her daughter Denise and her granddaughter Devon have hosted a virtual happy hour with other family members.

"I live in Dallas, and Karen and Melissa and Jenn live in Illinois, and everyone else in Albuquerque," Devon said.

Mrs. Jones said they tried starting a book club, but tequila was more to their liking.

"Well, I have a margarita, naturally," she said. "And I have a couple of drinks every evening."

Even though the family is miles away from each other, they still make sure to talk about life, joke and discuss what's going on in their states.

They say it helps during this difficult time.

"We all live in different places that are approaching this virus in very different ways," Denise said. "So we talk about how it's impacted our lives."

The family plans to continue their virtual happy hour after the pandemic, but they also hope to soon have drinks in-person.

