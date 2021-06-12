New Mexico family struggles after losing home to a fire

Diana Castillo
Updated: June 12, 2021 10:27 PM
Created: June 12, 2021 05:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family is facing yet another hurdle after their house burned down last Sunday.
The fire was the latest blow to the Martinez family after months of bad news.
"It was very emotional because this is what my mother and father left for us as kids," said Nikolas Martinez.
On New Year's Day, Nikolas Martinez, Fiona Martinez, and two of their siblings lost their father to COVID-19. A few weeks later, their mother and grandmother lost their battle to the virus.
"I'm still here," said Fiona Martinez. "That's what matters, but not having my parents here was really hard for me."
No one was home at the time of the fire. The family was in Gallup celebrating Fiona's graduation when they received the call that their family home of many years was engulfed in flames.
"We lost all of our documents, important documents, I even lost my mom's jewelry, my grandma's jewelry, we lost all of our clothes, too. At least I still have my diploma, which I picked up yesterday," Fiona said.
The family even lost two of their cars.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe has been created to help the Martinez family get back on their feet. To donate, click here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company