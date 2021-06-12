New Mexico family struggles after losing home to a fire

"I'm still here," said Fiona Martinez. "That's what matters, but not having my parents here was really hard for me."

No one was home at the time of the fire. The family was in Gallup celebrating Fiona's graduation when they received the call that their family home of many years was engulfed in flames.

"We lost all of our documents, important documents, I even lost my mom's jewelry, my grandma's jewelry, we lost all of our clothes, too. At least I still have my diploma, which I picked up yesterday," Fiona said.

The family even lost two of their cars.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the Martinez family get back on their feet. To donate, click here.