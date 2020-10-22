New Mexico film industry starting to bounce back

Dodson took park in a virtual meeting, which is part of "The Film Scene." It's a way to bring the film community together while sharing important information.

"Productions are required to report testing data to DOH, and our office on a daily basis," Dodson said.



The Netflix show "The Harder They Fall" had to stop filming in after reporting two positive cases.

Local union leaders are shedding light on how they're working to keep New Mexicans in the film industry safe.

"We've now added testing stipends, quarantine pay, paid sick leave, testing providers, PCR lab diagnostic turn around times and a litany of topics and terms that our impacting our members across New Mexico," said Kelly Boudreaux of IATSE Local 480.

