New Mexico film industry starting to bounce back

Updated: October 22, 2020 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's film industry is slowly coming back to life.
In October 2019, 26 productions were taking place in the state. So far in October 2020, only two productions have shot in New Mexico.
Despite the low number, state film officials are optimistic about the future.
"We're sending out a ton of locations packages, and we have a ton of projects in the pipeline for the rest of 2020 and into 2021," said Amber Dodson, director of the New Mexico Film Office.
Dodson took park in a virtual meeting, which is part of "The Film Scene." It's a way to bring the film community together while sharing important information.
"Productions are required to report testing data to DOH, and our office on a daily basis," Dodson said.
The Netflix show "The Harder They Fall" had to stop filming in after reporting two positive cases.
Local union leaders are shedding light on how they're working to keep New Mexicans in the film industry safe.
"We've now added testing stipends, quarantine pay, paid sick leave, testing providers, PCR lab diagnostic turn around times and a litany of topics and terms that our impacting our members across New Mexico," said Kelly Boudreaux of IATSE Local 480.
