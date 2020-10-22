New Mexico film industry starting to bounce back | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico film industry starting to bounce back

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 22, 2020 06:20 PM
Created: October 22, 2020 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's film industry is slowly coming back to life. 

In October 2019, 26 productions were taking place in the state. So far in October 2020, only two productions have shot in New Mexico.

Advertisement

Despite the low number, state film officials are optimistic about the future.

"We're sending out a ton of locations packages, and we have a ton of projects in the pipeline for the rest of 2020 and into 2021," said Amber Dodson, director of the New Mexico Film Office.

Dodson took park in a virtual meeting, which is part of "The Film Scene." It's a way to bring the film community together while sharing important information.

"Productions are required to report testing data to DOH, and our office on a daily basis," Dodson said. 
 
The Netflix show "The Harder They Fall" had to stop filming in after reporting two positive cases.

Local union leaders are shedding light on how they're working to keep New Mexicans in the film industry safe.

"We've now added testing stipends, quarantine pay, paid sick leave, testing providers, PCR lab diagnostic turn around times and a litany of topics and terms that our impacting our members across New Mexico," said Kelly Boudreaux of IATSE Local 480.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 669 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 669 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico Military Institute under quarantine, 61 cadets test positive for COVID-19
New Mexico Military Institute under quarantine, 61 cadets test positive for COVID-19
Parents upset over vulgar content found on APS-issued Chromebooks
Parents upset over vulgar content found on APS-issued Chromebooks
Cowboys for Trump fends off financial disclosures
Cowboys for Trump fends off financial disclosures
New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results
New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results
Advertisement


Dr. Scrase details where COVID-19 is spreading in New Mexico
Dr. Scrase details where COVID-19 is spreading in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 669 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 669 additional COVID-19 cases
Archdiocese of Santa Fe to put hold on in-person Mass amid COVID-19 spike
Archdiocese of Santa Fe to put hold on in-person Mass amid COVID-19 spike
New Mexico Military Institute under quarantine, 61 cadets test positive for COVID-19
New Mexico Military Institute under quarantine, 61 cadets test positive for COVID-19
New Mexico film industry starting to bounce back
New Mexico film industry starting to bounce back