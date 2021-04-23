New Mexico film industry thriving after height of pandemic

“Honestly, I think Hollywood, and when I say Hollywood, I mean decision-makers across the world in this industry, have discovered New Mexico, have fallen in love with New Mexico because we have assets you just can't get anywhere else,” said Dodson.



Dodson said COVID-safe protocols in New Mexico have actually helped the industry.

“Us being incredibly cautious and putting the health of New Mexicans at the forefront with COVID absolutely has paid off," she said. "Hollywood wants to work in safe places. That’s actually why we’ve seen a huge increase in production spend here."

Being in high demand means other facets of the industry are rounding as well. They’re also announcing a production accounting training course. They’re partnering with CNM ingenuity, for people with book-keeping experience.



“The participants that finish the course will be eligible for an interview with Netflix for a job on a production.”



