New Mexico finishes tests of wells for Air Force chemicals

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons take off the runway at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 13. Two F-16 Fighting Falcons take off the runway at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 13. |  Photo: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Randahl J. Jenson

Updated: October 20, 2021 10:05 AM
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental protection officials have wrapped up testing of nearly five dozen private wells near a U.S. Air Force base in eastern New Mexico for so-called “forever chemicals” known as PFAS.

The chemicals can be toxic to humans and animals. The state Environment Department said Monday that neither of two PFAS contaminants, which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has established health advisories for, were detected in the samples collected during the study. However, other types of PFAS compounds were found at very low levels in some wells.

Contamination with the chemicals has been documented at and around Cannon and Holloman air force bases, leading to a legal fight with the Air Force.


