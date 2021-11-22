New Mexico foresees robust growth in state government income

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasts for state government income have increased slightly as New Mexico legislators prepare to meet in January to craft a general fund budget.

State finance officials on Monday told a panel of lawmakers that state income is likely to exceed already robust expectations by at least $28 million for the fiscal year starting July 2022. That adds slightly to a forecasted $1.4 billion surplus in state general fund income over current annual spending obligations.