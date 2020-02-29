New Mexico Forestry Division to plant 1,200 trees | KOB 4
New Mexico Forestry Division to plant 1,200 trees

The Associated Press
Created: February 29, 2020 10:28 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Forestry Division will be planting 1,200 trees across the state in celebration of Arbor Month.

Officials with the agency say the month of March often has the best conditions for tree planting as snow melt and soil moisture vary from south to north. The work is being organized through the Urban and Community Forestry Program in support of the New Mexico Climate Strategy and the National Association of State Foresters’ centennial celebration.

State Forester Laura McCarthy said planting trees is an important part of New Mexico’s response to climate change.

“Trees provide shade, help cool our communities and reduce our energy use,” McCarthy said. “Trees provide an especially significant benefit in areas that are dense with heat-absorbing roads and buildings where shade trees can provide as much as 10 degrees of cooling.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also has signed a proclamation, marking the celebration of Arbor Month.

In Albuquerque, City Councilor Diane Gibson and residents on Saturday will be planting more than 100 trees in two neighborhoods as part of the NeighborWoods program.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

