New Mexico Forestry Division to plant 1,200 trees

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Forestry Division will be planting 1,200 trees across the state in celebration of Arbor Month.

Officials with the agency say the month of March often has the best conditions for tree planting as snow melt and soil moisture vary from south to north. The work is being organized through the Urban and Community Forestry Program in support of the New Mexico Climate Strategy and the National Association of State Foresters’ centennial celebration.