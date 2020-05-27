New Mexico Gas Company building pipeline to Santa Fe

“The new pipeline gives us options to reduce pressure in the old DOE line and downgrade it, or possibly abandon it altogether in the future,” Bullard said. “It also increases reliability and capacity in northern areas. It’s a big project for the company.”

The utility is now clearing rights of way and laying down pipe. It will employ nearly 160 people over the next six months to bring it online in time for next winter.

The project is among about $400 million in infrastructure investments either already done or planned by the utility from September 2017 through year-end 2021. The company filed a new rate case at the Public Regulation Commission last December to recover those investments, proposing to hike the access fee, or fixed charge, on customers’ bills from $11.65 to $12.70.

If approved, average residential bills would climb by about $1.71 a month, from about $40.61 now to $42.32 in January 2021.

The PRC has scheduled public hearings from Aug. 10-18. A final commission decision is expected in October, with five parties intervening in the case, said utility Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Tom Domme.