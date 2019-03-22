New Mexico gets high marks on winter report card

"The east saw the lower amounts, but where we really needed it was in the mountains and snowpack is looking excellent for this time of year," Guyer said.

Some western mountains have up to 300 percent of the snowpack that they should at this time of year.

Guyer said that could erase up to two or three years of drought losses.

"It took a little time to get going but now we are in that weak El Nino phase and we expect that to continue as we go into the spring, summer and perhaps even into next fall," said Guyer.

If current wetter trends continue, 2019 could become a drought-busting year, according to Guyer.