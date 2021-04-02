New Mexico Girl Scouts have 22,000 excess boxes of cookies

Colton Shone
Updated: April 02, 2021 08:08 PM
Created: April 02, 2021 05:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails have 22,000 boxes left over from their cookie sales, and they need to get rid of them soon.
The pandemic delivered a big punch to sales despite changing the way sales occurred.
"We moved everything over to a digital platform, which was a huge success," said Rebecca Latham, CEO of Girls Scouts of New Mexico Trails. "Lots of people ordering online, and then girl scouts would deliver those cookies too, contactless."
The cookie sale season ended March 21, and were left with thousands of additional boxes of cookies.
"That translates into about $100,000 in revenue that we can't use to support our Girl Scout cookie camps," Latham said. "Money that we rely on for our operations and our scholarships."
Latham hopes they can partner with corporate sponsors that may want to donate the cookies to first responders.
However, people can still buy individual boxes at the Girl Scout offices at Jefferson and Osuna.
