New Mexico GOP condemns violence at US Capitol | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 06, 2021 02:31 PM
Created: January 06, 2021 02:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Republican Party of New Mexico condemned the acts of violence at the U.S. Capitol.

"While we support the right for free speech and to demonstrate peacefully, such violence and threatening actions cannot be tolerated," says Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce.

President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday as Congress convened to declare Joe Biden the winner of the Electoral College vote. 

The Republican Party of New Mexico has disputed the results of the presidential election. It previously said it was working with the Trump campaign to "investigate election irregularities similar to those found in multiple states."

All states certified their results and sent them to Congress.

The New Mexico House Democrats also condemned the violence in Washington D.C.:

“We need leaders to speak with a unified voice and condemn any and all violence. We are a nation of laws, not anarchy. The 2020 election results represent the will of American and New Mexico voters. These actions of sedition must end.” 


