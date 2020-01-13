New Mexico GOP courting Latinos, Native American voters | KOB 4
New Mexico GOP courting Latinos, Native American voters

The Associated Press
Created: January 13, 2020 05:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Republicans say they will embark on an aggressive strategy to win over Hispanic and Native American voters in 2020 as the party experiences its most diverse primary races in recent history.

State GOP Chair Steve Pearce said Republicans will appoint Hispanic and Native American outreach coordinators in all of the state's 33 counties.

Native Americans and Latinos are running in two GOP primaries for U.S. House seats and for the U.S. Senate in New Mexico.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico has faced criticism for not reaching out to Hispanic voters enough and for maintaining largely white leadership.


