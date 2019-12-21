New Mexico GOP draws heat for 'complexion' remark about Dems

Photo: AP
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party of New Mexico is facing criticism for urging supporters to change the “complexion” of the state's congressional delegation.
The party in an email pleaded with supporters “to work hard to change the complexion of our Congressional delegation.”
The email came after Democrat Ben Ray Luján voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Luján is Hispanic and is running for the U.S. Senate.
He called the language “race-baiting.” GOP Senate hopeful Gavin Clarkson, who is Native American, also called the language a “careless word choice.” A GOP spokesman says the email was referring to changing the state from blue to red, not about skin color.
