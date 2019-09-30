New Mexico GOP hits US House hopeful for 'false statements' | KOB 4
New Mexico GOP hits US House hopeful for 'false statements'

The Associated Press
September 30, 2019 09:55 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The Republican Party of New Mexico sharply is criticizing one of its candidates in a closely watched GOP primary for a U.S. House seat in the southern part of the state.
    
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the state party last week accused candidate Chris Mathys of Las Cruces of making "intentional misstatements of the facts and untrue accusations" against former state Rep. Yvette Herrell.
    
The party says Mathys was wrong for describing a bill introduced by Herrell filed during New Mexico's 2015 legislative session as "pro-abortion."
    
The bill called for a ban on abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy.
    
Herrell, who lost to Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in 2018, is seeking the GOP nomination again to challenge her.
    
Oil executive Claire Chase also is running in the Republican primary.

