New Mexico GOP lawmaker unveils bail reform proposal | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico GOP lawmaker unveils bail reform proposal

New Mexico GOP lawmaker unveils bail reform proposal

The Associated Press
Created: November 20, 2019 02:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Republicans have unveiled a proposal aimed at changing how state judges decide who remains jailed before trial.

State Rep. Bill Rehm said Wednesday he will push a bill that would force judges to consider the seriousness of the suspect’s charge and criminal history when considering release.

Advertisement

The Albuquerque Republican says he will work with Democrats to come with a bipartisan proposal to safeguard against violent defendants being released from jail before trial.

The move comes after a state judge ordered a defendant charged in the 2016 brutal killing and dismemberment of a 10-year-old Albuquerque girl to be released from jail pending his trial.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez, the top prosecutor in New Mexico's busiest court district, wants lawmakers to tackle a similar proposal.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
APD: Man killed in fight at Econo Lodge, marks 72nd homicide this year
APD: Man killed in fight at Econo Lodge, marks 72nd homicide this year
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advertisement


APD: Man killed in fight at Econo Lodge, marks 72nd homicide this year
APD: Man killed in fight at Econo Lodge, marks 72nd homicide this year
Sondland faces tough questions about Trump and Ukraine
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, center, arrives for a interview with the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
New Mexico GOP lawmaker unveils bail reform proposal
New Mexico GOP lawmaker unveils bail reform proposal
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
Fabian Gonzales released from jail
AP source: FBI has asked for interview with whistleblower
President Donald Trump holds handwritten notes as he speaks to the media about the House Intelligence Committee testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as Trump leaves the White House in Washington, en route to Texas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)