Governor calls Trump deportation tweets 'heinous'
The Associated Press
June 20, 2019 11:02 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is vowing to protect children from potential human rights violations as President Trump threatens to deport millions of people living in the U.S. illegally.
At a news conference Wednesday, the Democratic governor accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of neglecting its responsibility to focus on specific immigrants with final deportation orders and failing pursue employers who flout immigration laws.
Trump on Monday tweeted that immigration authorities next week will begin the process of removing the millions of "illegal aliens."
Lujan Grisham says federal immigration authorities have been drawn into political activities. Lujan Grisham accused the president of heinous fear-mongering and says children stayed home from school after his past deportation threats.
The first-term Democrat says due process violations affect all Americans, not just immigrants.
Updated: June 20, 2019 11:02 AM
Created: June 20, 2019 07:00 AM
