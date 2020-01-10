New Mexico governor, executives attend aerospace summit | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico governor, executives attend aerospace summit

New Mexico governor, executives attend aerospace summit Photo: NBC News

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 10, 2020 02:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor of New Mexico has hosted about 30 executives in the aerospace industry at a closed-door summit to reportedly collaborate on strategies promoting business development in the state.

Las Cruces Sun-News reported Thursday that Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke Wednesday to leaders from Spaceport America, Virgin Galactic and multiple laboratories and businesses at the Space Valley Summit held at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces.

Advertisement

Officials say technical experts and industry leaders planned to use the four-hour summit to discuss and refine concepts and strategies that develop the state's aerospace economy.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'The Incredible Hulk' actor to become deputy in New Mexico
'The Incredible Hulk' actor to become deputy in New Mexico
Judge sentences man for killing US Army officer from Santa Fe
Capt. Daniel Chamberlain Lehman
Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Woman arrested for prostitution at Bosque Farms massage parlor
Albuquerque police say final goodbye to retired bomb dog
Albuquerque police say final goodbye to retired bomb dog
Accidental shootings on the rise in Albuquerque
Accidental shootings on the rise in Albuquerque
Advertisement


Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance
Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance
Republican lawmakers propose adding 'In God We Trust' to public buildings, license plates
Republican lawmakers propose adding 'In God We Trust' to public buildings, license plates
APD launches Facebook page to combat auto thefts
APD launches Facebook page to combat auto thefts
Judge sentences man for killing US Army officer from Santa Fe
Capt. Daniel Chamberlain Lehman
Albuquerque police say final goodbye to retired bomb dog
Albuquerque police say final goodbye to retired bomb dog