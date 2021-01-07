New Mexico governor grants clemency for 12 people

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has granted clemency for 12 people convicted of crimes in the state.
The governor’s office announced the pardons Wednesday, saying most of those receiving clemency had been convicted of a non-violent offense. The convictions included drug possession, auto burglary, forgery and fraud, among others.
All but one of the offenses dated back more than a decade, with some dating back to the 1980s.
Some of the applicants provided clemency by Lujan Grisham had also previously applied for pardons under the previous administrations of Republican Susana Martinez and Democrat Bill Richardson.
