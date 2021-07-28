New Mexico governor, lawmakers react to corruption allegations against Rep. Williams Stapleton

“House Republicans are deeply concerned about the allegations and ongoing investigation regarding Democrat Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton. The public places tremendous trust in our legislative body and any acts of impropriety or criminal behavior should be met with swift and decisive action. We will join efforts with our Democrat colleagues to address these allegations in the Interim Legislative Ethics Committee. We support a full and thorough investigation into the allegations, including any other person or entity that may have been complicit with or failed to act responsibly to prevent this from occurring. Our legislative responsibility is to ensure that we steward a better future for New Mexico and we must put transparency and ethics above all else.”

Statement from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham:

“I am deeply, deeply troubled by the reports this morning about a law enforcement investigation into Rep. Stapleton. People are innocent until proven otherwise, and I know investigators will follow the facts wherever they lead. I await more information like all New Mexicans. But I will say that public confidence in government is seriously damaged by even the appearance of impropriety, or illegal activity, which is why public officials must always hold themselves to the highest possible standard of behavior. New Mexicans expect and deserve elected officials who, regardless of party, will put the people before themselves. Anything less violates a sacred public trust and must be dealt with accordingly.”

Statement from the Republican Party of New Mexico:

“Elected officials at all levels ask for and receive public trust. It's one of the most basic elements of successful self-governance. When that trust is violated by any elected official, it affects the public trust of all elected officials. The allegations against Rep. Williams Stapleton involve this public trust and as such must be taken seriously, but not all of the facts are out. We must wait for more information and for the investigation to take its course. If the allegations prove true, they are a disturbing violation of the sacred public trust."

