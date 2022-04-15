New Mexico governor meets with fire officials in Ruidoso

Chase Golightly
Updated: April 15, 2022 06:09 PM
Created: April 15, 2022 05:05 PM
RUIDOSO, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited Ruidoso Friday afternoon to get a firsthand look at the damage from the McBride Fire.
In the same room where evacuees slept, Lujan Grisham, firefighters, village and county leaders discussed what needs to happen to make sure evacuated families get the help they need. She said the state needs to focus on fire mitigation efforts moving forward.
"We are going to do everything we can to keep people safe and to mitigate the extent of these fires," Lujan Grisham said. "This is going to happen all over and around the state and we have to be prepared. That's why I am here. We have to be prepared."
The 6,100-acre McBride Fire is now one of the most destructive fires in the state's history. The acreage might be relatively low, but the fire has already claimed two lives this week – and it's still at 0% containment.
However, the fire's path is headed toward burn scars from previous fires. The incident commander told KOB 4 that those burn scars will help stop the fire because all the fuel the fire needs to keep going is already gone.
"It's a different type of fuel type, so you may not have the tree canopy and such that you had in and throughout town and then in some of those areas," said Southwest Incident Commander Dave Bales.
