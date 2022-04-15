New Mexico governor meets with fire officials in Ruidoso

"We are going to do everything we can to keep people safe and to mitigate the extent of these fires," Lujan Grisham said. "This is going to happen all over and around the state and we have to be prepared. That's why I am here. We have to be prepared."

The 6,100-acre McBride Fire is now one of the most destructive fires in the state's history. The acreage might be relatively low, but the fire has already claimed two lives this week – and it's still at 0% containment.