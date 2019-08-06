New Mexico governor plans summit on domestic terrorism | KOB 4
New Mexico governor plans summit on domestic terrorism

The Associated Press
August 06, 2019 06:26 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be convening a summit to discuss ways to reduce the risk of domestic terrorist acts in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

The first-year governor announced Monday that she'll bring together state legislative leaders from both political parties as well as public safety officials from within her administration.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas also has been invited, and federal authorities are expected to give a briefing during the summit.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 14.

The governor says she wants to know what the state in partnership with local law enforcement jurisdictions can do to be a step ahead to ensure the safety of residents.

The Associated Press


