New Mexico governor settles harassment claim for $150K

Created: October 11, 2021 11:17 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The final price tag for a settlement reached by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a former campaign spokesman is now $150,000.
The latest round of payments to settle accusations of harassment are being disclosed in a mandatory campaign finance report that the Democrat's campaign filed Monday.
The staffer had said Lujan Grisham dropped water on his crotch and then grabbed his crotch during a 2018 campaign staff meeting prior to her election.
The twice-annual report on campaign spending and contributions will shed some light on efforts to reelect or defeat Lujan Grisham, as several Republicans are vying to take the office back.
