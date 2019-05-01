New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons

New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons

The Associated Press
May 01, 2019 02:51 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Democratic governor of New Mexico is taking a new and more holistic approach to requests for pardons and other forms of clemency.

Advertisement

Revised clemency guidelines appeared Wednesday on the website for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Her Republican predecessor issued just three pardons during eight years in office, ruling out any clemency for people convicted of sexual offenses or repeatedly driving while intoxicated.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki says the new guidelines provide the governor with more flexibility and discretion in issuing pardons. No pardons have been granted since she took office Jan. 1. Holdover applicants have been encouraged to re-apply.

The power to pardon resides solely with the governor. A pardon restores citizenship rights such as the ability to vote and run for public office without expunging public records.
 

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 01, 2019 02:51 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Police: Suspect pointed gun at deputies before they opened fire
Police: Suspect pointed gun at deputies before they opened fire
Police: Boy, 15, shot over banana being thrown at car
Police: Boy, 15, shot over banana being thrown at car
'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
I-25 to Gibson off-ramp to be closed during construction
I-25 to Gibson off-ramp to be closed during construction
Advertisement




Police: Suspect pointed gun at deputies before they opened fire
Police: Suspect pointed gun at deputies before they opened fire
New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons
New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons
Padilla seeks dismissal of charges over coffeepot recording
Demesia Padilla
4 Investigates: Hobbyist drones interfere with wildfire fighting, putting public at risk
4 Investigates: Hobbyist drones interfere with wildfire fighting, putting public at risk
As temperatures warm, doctors warn of dehydration
As temperatures warm, doctors warn of dehydration