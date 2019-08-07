New Mexico governor: Utility commission needs to be reformed | KOB 4
New Mexico governor: Utility commission needs to be reformed

New Mexico governor: Utility commission needs to be reformed

The Associated Press
August 07, 2019 10:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is questioning recent decisions of a powerful regulatory commission that oversees the state's largest electric utility, rural cooperatives and other companies.

The first-year governor says reforming the Public Regulation Commission is needed to ensure the success of landmark legislation that sets new renewable energy goals and charts a course for closing a major coal-fired power plant.

Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced her intention to have lawmakers consider reforms during the next legislative session.

Her office didn't propose any specifics but plans to hear from stakeholders.

The Legislature already has cleared the way for voters to consider a constitutional amendment that proposes reducing the commission from five to three members. Instead of being elected, they would be chosen by the governor from a list of qualified candidates compiled by a nominating committee.

August 07, 2019 10:59 AM

