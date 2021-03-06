New Mexico governor’s top aide accused of ethics violation

“It’s very inappropriate of her to even order me to vote,” Armijo said in a phone interview with the newspaper. “What she did was improper.”

Casados’ office did not respond to requests for comment made by the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Armijo said she was told that the State Ethics Commission will investigate her complaint.

Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor’s spokeswoman, said Armijo’s claims about Casados were unfounded. “The allegations are thoroughly unsubstantiated,” Sackett wrote in an email.

The bill proposed giving pensioners under the age of 75 an annual 2% raise for multiple years. That rate would not be a compounding rate, Armijo said, a measure that she opposed.