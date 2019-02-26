New Mexico governor's pick for prisons chief opts out | KOB 4
New Mexico governor's pick for prisons chief opts out

The Associated Press
February 26, 2019 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's pick to run New Mexico's prison system says she can no longer accept the position, citing personal issues.

The governor had named Julie Jones last month as her appointment for corrections secretary. The post would have tasked Jones with overseeing a system with 7,300 inmates and 20,000 people serving time on probation or parole.

Jones had recently served as corrections secretary for the state of Florida.

In a brief letter to Lujan Grisham, Jones said Tuesday she was declining the appointment with a "heavy heart." She says she will no longer able to move to New Mexico because of unexpected personal issues.

She previously had been expected to start work in New Mexico in March.

