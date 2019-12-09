New Mexico granting fewer cyanide bomb OKs for coyotes

The Associated Press
Created: December 09, 2019 06:35 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Records show New Mexico has approved fewer licenses for the use of cyanide bombs — a device deployed by ranchers to kill coyotes.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports records show state-issued licenses for cyanide bombs has declined from 86 in 2015 and 2016 to 54 in 2019.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week reauthorized the use of cyanide bombs targeting coyotes.
Ranchers say they still need the devices, also known as M-44s, to kill hungry coyotes, which can cost the industry thousands of dollars a year in livestock losses.
Environmentalists say the devices are a horrible way to kill coyotes
