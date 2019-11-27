New Mexico greeted with a white Thanksgiving

Photo: Matthew Williams|
KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 27, 2019 10:28 PM
Created: November 27, 2019 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People across New Mexico woke up to the sight of snow on Thanksgiving.
The snow began falling across the state Thursday night and continued through the morning.
Albuquerque is expected to break a record for the snowiest Thanksgiving. The previous record of .5 inches was set in 2007. The city is expected to see as much as six inches of snow by the end of Thursday.
Another storm is in the forecast for Thursday night. It's expected to bring more snow through Saturday.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation has dozens of snowplows clearing the roads across the state. The City of Albuquerque will have 20 staffers on call on Thanksgiving to make sure the roads are safe for drivers.
