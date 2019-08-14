New Mexico group on legalizing marijuana hosting 1st meeting | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico group on legalizing marijuana hosting 1st meeting

New Mexico group on legalizing marijuana hosting 1st meeting

The Associated Press
August 14, 2019 06:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A bipartisan group appointed by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to study legalizing recreational marijuana in the state is holding its first public meeting.

Advertisement

The group is scheduled Wednesday to meet in Albuquerque and to hear from officials from the state's current medical cannabis program and from experts of marijuana licensing.

Members of the group include Democratic and Republican legislators who sponsored unsuccessful legislation this year to authorize and tax recreational marijuana sales at state-run stores. That proposal passed a House vote but stalled in the Senate.

The Governor's Working Group on Cannabis Legalization is scheduled to hold a similar meeting in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Aug. 28. It also is slated to visit Colorado to meet with state regulators there.
    

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: August 14, 2019 06:45 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Lawsuit: Desert Hills staff used 'booty juice' to control children
Lawsuit: Desert Hills staff used 'booty juice' to control children
Roswell woman exposes herself at busy intersection
Roswell woman exposes herself at busy intersection
Crews repair gas leak in NE Albuquerque
Crews repair gas leak in NE Albuquerque
Police: Man broke into hotel, took shower, stole TV
Police: Man broke into hotel, took shower, stole TV
Residents concerned over crime in Rio Rancho neighborhood
Residents concerned over crime in Rio Rancho neighborhood
Advertisement




Gov. to host summit on preventing domestic terrorism
Gov. to host summit on preventing domestic terrorism
Crews repair gas leak in NE Albuquerque
Crews repair gas leak in NE Albuquerque
New Mexico group on legalizing marijuana hosting 1st meeting
New Mexico group on legalizing marijuana hosting 1st meeting
Police: Man broke into hotel, took shower, stole TV
Police: Man broke into hotel, took shower, stole TV
Backpacks can put strain on child's spine
Backpacks can put strain on child's spine