New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon

New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon

The Associated Press
April 30, 2019 12:51 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard has halted further oil and natural gas development on New Mexico trust lands near the Chaco Cultural National Historic Park that are considered sacred by many Native Americans.

Advertisement

Confirmed Monday, the executive order places a drilling moratorium within a buffer zone surrounding Chaco Canyon and its ancient dwelling. The moratorium does not directly affect federal and private holdings.

Garcia Richard visited the Navajo Nation to sign the moratorium. She calls it a huge step forward in safeguarding archaeological and cultural resources.

Oil industry representatives say robust protections already are in place within the national park at Chaco Canyon and surrounding areas where archaeological surveys are required.

Garcia Richard also convened a working group to devise recommendations about future development in the area.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: April 30, 2019 12:51 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor, Albuquerque Mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants
Governor, Albuquerque Mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Police: Victim's wallet stolen as she prepares to give money
Nicholette Miera and Melanie Rivera
Tempers flare as fire damages homes in Valencia County
Tempers flare as fire damages homes in Valencia County
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
Advertisement




Governor, Albuquerque mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants
Governor, Albuquerque mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon
New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon
Northern New Mexico sees fire risk despite winter snowfall
Northern New Mexico sees fire risk despite winter snowfall