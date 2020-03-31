New Mexico health care worker sounds the alarm about lack of protective gear

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Health care workers in New Mexico are growing increasingly concerned that they may be unknowingly exposed to COVID-19 due to lack of protective gear when treating patients.
Jana Larson, an x-ray technician at a hospital in New Mexico, said she has been exposed to patients who have later tested for COVID-19 or were suspected of carrying the virus.
“It has happened on numerous occasions where a patient will come in feeling like they have abdominal pain, they don't meet any of the criteria to even test for COVID-19 and so we'll go in and we'll do our examine, bring them back to their room and then hours later we find out they are starting to have a fever or the provider will assess them and identify a cough and a sore throat, and now they are being screened for COVID-19 after they have been through our department,” Larson told KOB 4.
Larson said, in many of the cases, neither she nor the patient wore protective face masks. But Larson said a directive from the hospital system she works in limits the availability of masks for health care workers.
“We just got an update yesterday saying that they are in short supply, so, really, unless it’s a known COVID-19 patient, we need to think about minimizing the use of our masks and if it all possible, using the same mask continually across multiple patients,” Larson said.
Like many other health care workers, Larson made the decision to distance herself from her family and children. She thinks the possible exposure she faces each day makes it too risky for her to be around her family right now.
