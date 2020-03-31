New Mexico health care worker sounds the alarm about lack of protective gear

“It has happened on numerous occasions where a patient will come in feeling like they have abdominal pain, they don't meet any of the criteria to even test for COVID-19 and so we'll go in and we'll do our examine, bring them back to their room and then hours later we find out they are starting to have a fever or the provider will assess them and identify a cough and a sore throat, and now they are being screened for COVID-19 after they have been through our department,” Larson told KOB 4.

Larson said, in many of the cases, neither she nor the patient wore protective face masks. But Larson said a directive from the hospital system she works in limits the availability of masks for health care workers.