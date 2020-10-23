New Mexico health care workers asking people to help slow the spread of COVID-19

“I get a little choked up just knowing how hard everyone is working,” said Secretary of Human Services Dr. David Scrase. “This is a marathon as our governor has said many times. We are maybe a third but probably not even halfway through it.”



Officials said more than 300 doctors, nurses, and health professionals statewide have signed on to the campaign which will be featured in 19 newspapers next week.

“These folks on the front lines are really giving their all, at a much greater risk than the rest of us,” Scrase said.



The letter says that this is the "greatest emergency the state of New Mexico has every faced."