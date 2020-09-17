New Mexico health officials prepare to offer flu shots | KOB 4
New Mexico health officials prepare to offer flu shots

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 17, 2020 06:20 PM
Created: September 17, 2020 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico health officials are concerned about flu season overlapping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"And we think when a flu rolls out, if we have a big flu season, we're going to have a lot more death," Dr. Melissa Martinez, a professor at UNM.

In New Mexico, hospitals are ramping up their flu shot clinics.

Presbyterian says they've already seen an increase in demand. Lovelace is offering free flu shots for established patients. Starting Sept. 28, UNM will also offer free flu shots during several drive-thru clinics.

Meanwhile, other places including our state's Department of Health, won't get their supply of vaccines until October.

"The majority of flu vaccines for medical providers and health departments doesn't start arriving into our warehouses until October," said David Morgan, spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health.

Morgan said it's not uncommon for pharmacies to get flu vaccines first.

He said the Department of Health still plans to offer flu vaccines to families without insurance. 

However, those events will be handled differently to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. 
 


