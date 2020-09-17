New Mexico health officials prepare to offer flu shots

Meanwhile, other places including our state's Department of Health, won't get their supply of vaccines until October.

"The majority of flu vaccines for medical providers and health departments doesn't start arriving into our warehouses until October," said David Morgan, spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health.

Morgan said it's not uncommon for pharmacies to get flu vaccines first.

He said the Department of Health still plans to offer flu vaccines to families without insurance.

However, those events will be handled differently to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

