New Mexico health secretary announces plans to retire

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 03, 2020 02:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Secretary of Health Kathyleen Kunkel announced Friday her intentions to retire.

However, the governor's office said Kunkel will remain in her position through the "current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic."

“I know in my heart that the moment has come for me to begin the next phase of my life. It is a personal decision I make, not a professional one. The work of battling this pandemic has been challenging to say the least, but I am and will remain eternally grateful to everyone who has stepped up and sacrificed to assist the Department of Health and the state; they are, truly, too many to name," Kunkel said. 

Kunkel was appointed to the cabinet-level position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019.

The governor plans to begin a nationwide search for a full-time replacement.


