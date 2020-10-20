New Mexico high court OKs rule changes on pretrial detention | KOB 4
New Mexico high court OKs rule changes on pretrial detention

The Associated Press
Created: October 20, 2020 03:31 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has approved rule changes that court officials say will enhance public safety by helping prosecutors assess whether certain felony defendants are dangerous and should be kept in jail while awaiting trial.

The Administrative Office of the Courts said the justices approved the changes last week.

A committee of representatives from all three branches of state government had recommended the state revise the justice system's rules for implementing a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016.

The changes include permitting judges to delay certain defendants’ initial pretrial release to give prosecutors more time to determine whether pretrial detention is warranted.


